Centre to withdraw 2016 notification on Jallikattu

Tells the SC it will do so in view of the fresh legislation by the TNâÂÂÂÂstate assembly on it



Women amidst the wreckage of a burnt fish market after the clashes between protesters and police on Monday in Chennai. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: The Centre yesterday told the Supreme Court that it would withdraw its 2016 notification allowing bull taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu in view of the fresh legislation, passed by the state assembly, on the issue.



A woman shows the fish burnt during the protests

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that the Centre has decided to withdraw the January 6, 2016 notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest allowing the sport.

The court, which had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the notification, said the concerned bench would take a decision on when the application of the Centre would come up for its consideration.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017 piloted by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, was on Monday adopted unanimously by a voice vote in the assembly after a brief debate. The Bill will now be sent for approval to the President.

Nearly 70 caveats have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation allowing Jallikattu in the state come up for consideration.

Police under attack

Life in Tamil Nadu was back to normal yesterday after a day of violence linked to Jallikattu, but police came under attack for breaking peaceful protests and for allegedly indulging in arson.

A video showing women and men in police uniform setting fire to vehicles and huts and damaging two-wheelers at Chennai on Monday went viral, sending shockwaves across the state. Police said the video was fake.

Chennai Police Commissioner S George had yesterday said that anti-social elements had "crept" into the pro-Jallikattu protests here, which turned violent. As many as 94 police personnel sustained injuries while 51 police vehicles were damaged in the violence, he had said.

Ordinance on Kambala

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said an ordinance can be brought, if necessary, to allow the conduct of traditional buffalo race Kambala in coastal areas after seeking legal opinion.