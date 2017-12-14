Centre urges filmmakers to comply with Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act

Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to leading film production houses of Bollywood, urging them to comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act to provide a safe, secure and inclusive work

Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to leading film production houses of Bollywood, urging them to comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act to provide a safe, secure and inclusive work environment for women. Through this effort, Ministry of WCD will extend outreach and implementation of the Act to yet another section.



The WCD Minister has personally written to Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Vinod Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan, Sooraj Barjatya Bhavana, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, Ajit Andhare, Sajid Nadiadwala, Vijay Singh, NP Singh, Aamir Khan, Shobu Yarlagadda, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Manish Mundra, Pritish Nandy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai.

Gandhi said that as leaders of their organisations, they are ethically and legally accountable for the safety of not only their direct employees, but of all outsourced and temporary staff as well. On November 7, Gandhi had launched an online complaint management system titled Sexual Harassment electronic-Box (SHe-Box) for registering complaints related to sexual harassment at workplace.

