CET cell bars law students from shifting colleges

Representational picture

Aspiring lawyers in the city have decided to move the High Court against the government’s admission procedure for law students. The students have alleged that one clause mentioned in the common admission process manual restricts their choice of colleges and they have been barred from shifting from an unaided college to an aided institute.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, recently released admission brochures for admission to different courses. Law is one of the professional courses, where the CET Cell conducts admissions centrally. However, as Mumbai University (MU) struggles to declare results, law admissions to the first year are pending. But those applying for second year of law to other colleges were in for a shock when they got to know that that they cannot opt for aided colleges.

The Students Law Council will file a petition in the Bombay high Court against the “shifting clause”.

Despite repeated attempts, Commissioner of Maharashtra CET Cell, Chandrashekhar Oak, was unavailable for comment.