CGBSE 10 Results 2017, CG Board 10th results to be announced tomorrow @cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce class 10 results tomorrow (April 21) on their official website but you can still check your results here.

Check your CGBSE Result 2017 results at Jagran Josh

>> Click on the link given above

The Board is expected to announce the results of Std 12 next week.

According to a source, the results will be declared by Friday 9 am. The results will be made available on the official website of CGBSE.

The class 10 results of Chhattisgarh Board will be available on web.cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE declared the Class 10 board examination 2016 results April 28, 2016.

Steps to check your results

Check your results here

>> Click on the link given above

>> Fill in the required information -- your roll number, other details in the form

>> Click on the 'Submit’ button to view your CGBSE Class 10 Results 2017 online

>> Download the results sheet in PDF format

>> Take a printout of your form and keep it safe for reference.