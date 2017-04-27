CGBSE 2017: CG Board 12th Result 2017 to be declared on April 27 at 10.30am, check your results at cgbse.net, cgbse.nic.in

Representational picture

The Chhattisgarh Board is set to declare the CGBSE 12th Result 2017 on April 27, 2017 at 10.30 am. Results will be available on chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com and cgbse.net.

Students can check their CG Board 12th Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh. Here are the key steps of checking Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2017.

The CGBSE 10th result 2017 will be available on official website - cgbse.net

In order to check CG Board 12th Result 2017, students will be required to enter their admit card details and other important personal information in the fields provided. The detailed steps to view CGBSE 12th Result 2017 are listed below

>> Log on to official website on chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter Roll Number in the allocated field and click 'submit' to view.

>> Download the CG Board 12th Result 2017 in PDF format

>> Take out printout of CGBSE 12th Result 2017 mark sheet.

One development this year is in CGBSE 12th Result, students whose score is below 20 and above 80 will not have the option to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was established in the year 2001, and has been functioning since the year 2002. The functions of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) include grafting academic policies for affiliated schools, regulating and implementing policies, Conduction of bi-yearly examination for evaluation of students and prescribing syllabus for courses.