The Government Railway Police have arrested a chain snatcher, who used to target passengers travelling on harbour line, a senior GRP official said on Friday. Umesh Kable, a resident of Sindhudurg district, used to snatch chain of passengers through the window grills of trains plying on the harbour line, said DCP, Central Railway, Samadhan Pawar.





A complaint against him was registered at Panvel railway police for allegedly robbing a passenger travelling in Satapti Express, he said. "We formed a team and collected CCTV footage of the Panvel station. The accused was seen moving suspiciously near Satapti Express," the official said.



A manhunt was then launched to nab the accused, he said. Acting on a tip-off last week, that the accused was coming Panvel station, we laid a trap and arrested him, while he was getting down from a train, the official said. Upon interrogation, it came to light that the accused has five cases of chain snatching registered with Panvel railway police against him, he said, adding, he could be involved in more such robbery cases.



The accused has stolen jewellery worth Rs 2,63,000 from five passengers, the official said and added the robbed items have been recovered from him. The accused has been booked under section 379 (punishment for theft) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft) of IPC, the official said, adding Kable is currently in railway police custody.