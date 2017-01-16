Chain-snatchers caught after getaway vehicle turns turtle in Vakola

It could have been the perfect crime if the trio of thieves had done their homework. The Vakola police caught two out of three chain snatchers on the spot when their getaway auto hit a speed breaker and turned turtle a few metres from where the crime had been committed at Prabhat Colony in Santacruz (East).

The victim, Saroj Tiwari (40) was out on a night stroll with her husband last night. As they were walking by Bhumi Towers, a man in his 30s ran towards her and snatched her gold chain. He then ran and sat inside an auto, which started in full throttle. When the woman started screaming 'Chor Chor' some passers-by started running after the auto, which in confusion sailed over a speed breaker the driver had not seen and turned turtle.

An officer from Vakola police station said, "When the auto turned turtle, the passers-by immediately caught hold of the thieves and started thrashing them," he said.

"One of the residents then dialled 100 and informed the control room. A Mobile Van from Vakola police station reached the spot in five minutes," he said.

One of the thieves, however, managed to escape. "We took the driver and the person who snatched the chain into custody. The third person managed to escape and we are on the lookout for him. They have been identified as Farukh Shaikh (27) and Dheeraj Kanaujiya (28)."

Both thieves sustained minor injuries and, following a medical examination, they were arrested under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life of others) 392 (robbery), 34 (Common intention).