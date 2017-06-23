Mumbai crime: Chain snatchers visited Mahim Dargah after each crime; arrested

Police arrest two chain snatchers, who went to the Mahim dargah after each crime to thank the saint, after zeroing in on them through CCTV grabs; officers on the lookout for other members of the gang



Dheeraj Kanojia (26), yet to be arrested, and (right) Mustafa Shaikh (29) seen riding pillion in CCTV grabs; in both clips, the rider is Vijay alias Saddam Kale (27)

The Mahim police have arrested two members of a gang of chain snatchers, who regularly went to the Mahim dargah after the crime, in gratitude. The police also found out that their modus operandi, unlike others of their tribe, was not to flee the city after committing the crime, but to change their get-up, until they could strike again.

Mustafa Shaikh (29), a resident of Ambivli, was arrested last month, and his associate Vijay, alias Saddam Kale (27), a resident of Wadala, was picked up on June 11. Both are in police custody.

The police are still searching for their accomplices — Jaffar Chikna (34), the leader, and Dheeraj Kanojia (26).

Thanked the saint

"After coming to know that a crime had been committed, we used to check footage from the CCTV in the area to track the getaway motorcycle, thinking the accused would attempt to flee the city. But the accused were smarter. They parked the bikes in the lanes of residential colonies, and changed their get-up to deceive us," said an officer attached with Mahim police station.

According to the police, after committing the crime, the accused went to the Mahim dargah every time to thank the saint.

The police said Jaffar Chikna used to recce the crime spot and inform his accomplices. After the crime they would go to the dargah, abandon the bike in Mahim, and leave.

Pillion rider identified

"While we were searching for the bike, in one of the CCTV grabs, we identified a history-sheeter, Mustafa, who was riding pillion. This was the first clue that helped us to crack the case," said police sub-inspector Govardhan Giravle attached with Mahim police station.

The police searched for him, and finally, he was nailed in the case. During interrogation, the police came to know that one of the bikes used in the crimes was parked in Soonawala Agyari Lane in Mahim. They kept a watch on it for four days, and then, arrested Vijay, who came to pick it up on June 11.



During interrogation, it was revealed that Vijay and Jaffar are involved in more than 50 cases, while Kanojia is booked in 20 cases. The gang is involved in chain-snatching, and was formed inside Arthur Road Jail, when they were incarcerated in their previous cases.

Vijay has been handed over to the Sion police for his involvement in two chain-snatching cases registered there in May and June.