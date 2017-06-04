Champions Trophy: Hindu Sena protests India's match with Pakistan

Workers of the Hindu Sena workers on Saturday protested the Indian cricket team playing against Pakistan at the 2017 ICC Champions trophy.
Hindu Sena national President Vishnu Gupta said that they demonstrated at Jantar Mantar to protest against India playing with Pakistan and express solidarity with the Army which is fighting cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan.
