Chandrapur's problem tiger who killed three people might be shot

A shoot order was issued after the tiger killed three people in Chandrapur and then charged at forest officials during a past attempt to capture it alive



This is the second tiger for which a shoot order has been issued in Chandrapur this year. File Pic for Representation

A tiger that has killed three persons and injured four others in Chandrapur may be shot dead, as all efforts to capture it alive have failed.

Three teams, each comprising at least seven members, have been conducting a search operation for the last 72 hours. While wildlife activists are unhappy with the shoot order, the forest department teams have emphasised that they will only shoot as a last resort.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Brahmapuri region) Kulraj Singh said, "Each team comprises a veterinary doctor with a tranquillising gun, as well as a C-60 commando and an ACF (assistant conservator of forests)-level officer. We are trying our best to catch the tiger alive by tranquillising it."

Also read: Tragic! Zookeeper killed by tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park

Second problem tiger

This is the second tiger that has taken to attacking villagers in the district, which is over 100 km away from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. In February, a shoot-to-kill order was issued for a tigress in the same area after she killed three women. The tigress was, however, tranquillised and caught alive.

Also read - Forest department: Man killed by tiger in Tadoba not part of census activity, cannot be called man-animal conflict

Sources said the second big cat might be female too, although that is yet to be confirmed. Both tigers have been categorised as 'problem tigers' because of their aggression towards humans. They are, however, not man-eaters.

The attacks

The latest attack took place on June 21; the tiger killed Madhukar Tekram (53) from Padmapur village. But the attacks began on May 19, when the big cat killed Halda village's Shrisagari Thakare (52) while he was collecting tendu leaves. The conflict continued when the tiger attacked and killed Devidas Bhoyar on May 24, sparking anger among the locals, who went on a rampage and damaged police and forest department vehicles. The tiger tried to attack four others, but they had a lucky escape.

Also read: Tiger shot after it mauls man to death in a zoo in China

Even forest officials had to abandon a recent attempt to capture when the tiger turned around and charged at the team.

Also read: Terrifying! When animals went on a rampage

A few days ago, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Ashok Kumar Mishra issued the shoot order. "The search operation to find the problem tiger is on round the clock. Our first priority is to catch the tiger alive," he said.