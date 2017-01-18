Change of mind? Thief returns RJ Malishka's stolen iPhone 2 days later

RJ Malishka

Radio Jockey Malishka, whose iPhone 7 plus was stolen on Saturday evening, got it back 48 hours later when someone left it at her doorstep at Bandra (West).

Malishka said, "I was at a Traffic Police event in Thane on Saturday evening and had returned home after a tiring schedule. I sat on the stairs to get my house keys out of my bag and then went in. The next morning, I could not find my cell phone and remembered that I had left it just outside my flat on the steps. But, it was not there when I went to check. When I tried calling on my number it kept on ringing. I lodged a complaint with the Bandra police who quickly began investigating the matter."

The police visited the building and searched the vicinity and questioned a few people. They had also recovered CCTV footage to find out who had picked up the phone. Malishka then called Vodafone to help get the location of her phone, which showed a building close to her house. "Constable Kundan Kadam accompanied my friends and I and we asked a whole wing of people to check if there was a possibility of the phone being brought there by anyone from the outside."

The place where iPhone was kept

On Tuesday morning, however, when Malishka’s maid was cleaning outside the house, she saw a light blinking from the bin kept outside. When she checked, she found it was Malishka’s phone. "I was shocked because my friends and I had already searched this place earlier but it was not there. I think the person who stole it feared legal action and quietly left it in the bin. The phone was still switched on two days later and the thief had left it without the jacket," Malishka said.

An officer from Bandra police station said, "Police officers Kundan Kadam and Ms Sutar are investigating the matter. After the complaint was received, the police had been tracking the phone through its IMEI number to find the tower location. The phone was recovered by the complainant later."