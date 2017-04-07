Chaos in Lok Sabha as Sena MPs protest flying ban on Ravindra Gaikwad



Ravindra Gaikwad speaks in the Lok Sabha. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha yesterday witnessed utter chaos as Shiv Sena members, including Union Minister Anant Geete, surrounded Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju after he refused to heed to their demand for revoking the flying ban on their colleague Ravindra Gaikwad.

Gaikwad later tendered an apology to Parliament but insisted that he owed no apology to the airline officials as he sought removal of the ban imposed on him by domestic airlines after he allegedly beat up an Air India officer with slippers.

Victim of media trial

Making his case, Gaikwad, who later read out his statement from a written text, sought justice saying he has been held guilty without a probe and was made a victim of media trial.

The Sena MP claimed that an official, when asked about his identity, told him that he was "Air India ka baap" (Air India's father) and taunted him by asking "are you Narendra Modi", when he said he was a Lok Sabha MP. Gaikwad claimed he pushed an official only after he was pushed around.

Raut questions 'Aukat'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut late on Thursday questioned the "aukat" (stature) of the Air India chief at a press conference.

"Clips mein saaf hai ki MP se durvyavhar ho raha hai. CMD ki kya aukaat hai ki social media par ek saansad ka apmaan kar rahe ho? Aap hame tameez seekha rahe ho toh aap bhi tameez seekh lo," Raut said.