Chaos over centres on Day 1 of HSC exams in Mumbai

Board decides at last minute to rope in schools for papers with a large number of students



Candidates check their hall ticket numbers at Jai Hind College in Churchgate this morning. Pic/ Sameer Markande

Day 1 of the HSC examination today began amid chaos over finding the correct exam centres. Some students were in for a shock when they discovered that their centres had been changed in a last-minute decision by the board.

At Dadar's Antonio Da Silva School, chaos reigned as students learned about the change in centre from the notice board. They had just a few minutes before they could reach the new centres.

Many centres were shifted to nearby high schools following the state board's orders. Those who had checked their seating arrangements a day before the exam were prepared for the change, but those who did not found themselves in a mess.

"It was complete chaos. The board should have informed all students about the change in seating arrangements. Everybody would have verified it in advance. It was an extremely tense few minutes before the paper," said Anjali Patil, a parent whose son was shifted from Antonio Da Silva School to Nabar Guruji School.

Another parent said, "When there were messages circulated on WhatsApp about this, many called the board helpline. But, they said those were rumours and examination centres were the same."

A similar chaos was seen yesterday at Gauridatta Mittak College, Malad, from where 200 students were shifted to SDS Mission High School nearby.



Students pore over their textbooks one last time in a Churchgate-bound train (top) and outside the Ruia College examination centre in Matunga. Pics/ Sameer Markande and Suresh Karkera

SY Chandekar, secretary of Mumbai division of state board, didn't think it was a big issue. "Because there was a large number of students, we told colleges to make arrangements in nearby schools. We had asked colleges to put up such notices on the premises."

Asked about the confusion over the remaining papers, he said, "For papers that have the maximum number of students, such alternative arrangements are required. The other papers will be conducted at their original centres."