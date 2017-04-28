Charges framed against suspected ISIS youth Areeb Majeed



Areeb Majeed had left for Syria through Iraq in July 2014

The special National Investigating Agency (NIA) court on Thursday framed charges against suspected ISIS fighter Areeb Majeed.

Majeed, a Kalyan-based engineering student allegedly left for Syria through Iraq in July 2014, returned home "disillusioned" in November and was arrested by the NIA soon after.

The court in its order said, "Majeed along with absconding accused Saheem Tanki and Aman Tandel entered into a criminal conspiracy hatched during January 2014 to November 2014 to commit terrorist acts in the name of jihad in Iraq and Syria, and aided and abetted each other by agreeing to commit terrorist acts and joined a terrorist organisation — the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) — and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 18 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act."

The other two charges framed against Majeed are section 16 (terrorist acts) of the UAPA, and section 125 (waging war against any Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India) of the IPC.

After the charges were framed, the court asked Majeed whether he pleaded guilty. His lawyer, Farhana Shah, said he pleaded not guilty.

The next date for the hearing is May 15.

Majeed had been in February discharged of sections 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) and 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA since ISIS had not been declared a terrorist organisation after his arrest.