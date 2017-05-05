Cheers! Rodents guzzle down seized liquor in Bihar police stations



9.15L Litres of alcohol seized in the last 13 months

With alcohol out of bounds for people in Bihar, rodent denizens of police stations are on a binge, defying the ban and guzzling down seized liquor. With the rats running riot, the state police headquarters has ordered a probe.

"We have asked Patna zonal IG to inquire into the matter. Based on his findings, the state police headquarters would initiate further action," additional director general of police (headquarters) SK Singhal said yesterday.

The fact that rodents were making merry in the dungeons came to light following media reports that they had overrun the 'malkhana' (store) of the police stations and had guzzled down a large amount of the more than 9 lakh litres of alcohol seized by the police.

It emerged at the recent crime meeting of the state police that while a major portion of the seized liquor got destroyed on way to police stations, an equally large amount was consumed by rodents in the store of the police stations.