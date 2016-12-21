mid-day impact: Chemical engineer forced to live like tramp on Mumbai streets gets a home

Heartwarming! Gold-medallist chemical engineer, who was living on the streets of Borivli after being ditched by his family, has been moved to a flat in Kandivli by anonymous CEO of a multinational company



Arun Paurana at his home in Samata Nagar, Kandivli

Home. A word that’s both alien and familiar to Arun Paurana. The 70-year-old gold medallist chemical engineer, who lived on the streets of Borivli after escaping a rather stifling ashram, has now been given a one-room-kitchen flat in Kandivli’s Samata Nagar by an anonymous benefactor.

His do-gooder — the CEO of a multinational company — is also making sure that Paurana is given meals regularly.

mid-day had on December 8 highlighted the plight of the pioneer of CNG stations. Mumbaikars opened their hearts and purse strings a day later. They brought him meals and offered him shelter.

An employee of the company that’s offered him the flat said the CEO wanted to help out as soon as he read the report. “We approached the police on December 15 to locate him. After finding him, we took him to a hospital for a medical examination and to administer first aid. He was later shifted to this flat owned by the CEO.”

Arun Paurana lived on a footpath after escaping a Charkop ashram six months ago

Chandrakant Mirani, who worked under Paurana as a chemist in the 1970s and has helped him out in the past, was elated. “I’m touched by people’s response; there is still humanity left in the world. I want to thank mid-day for highlighting his plight. We are overwhelmed,” he said.

A giddy Paurana is chuffed at becoming “a household name” after mid-day’s report.

The Kandivli flat is a temporary home; Paurana will be shifted to another place with better amenities, like a caretaker, soon. “He is not too mentally stable at the moment. He is creating a bit of a nuisance for everyone around. We will soon shift him to a facility where he can get medical treatment and a place he can call home,” said the company’s employee.