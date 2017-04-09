Chennai: Mount road in Anna Salai caves in taking down bus, car

Bus caves in at Anna Salai road

A bus and a car was pulled down after the Anna Salai in Chennai caved in near the Thousand Lights mosque on Sunday afternoon at around 1.30 p.m.

According to The Hindu, around 35 passengers were evacuated immediately from the bus (number 25G), and no injuries have been reported. The bus driver told a television channel that the bus had stopped at a bus stop when it began to sink as if the air has been let out of the tyres.

The passengers were asked to get down immediately.

Anna Salai road

Chennai Fire department was alerted and they brought in vehicles to bring out the bus and the car.

The traffic on the road was diverted.