Chetan Bhagat rants against Rajdeep Sardesai, asks him 'to be responsible'

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 2 hours

Novelist Chetan Bhagat will soon be making his debut in the new syllabus of Delhi University wherein he joins the league of J K Rowling, Louisa May Alcott and Agatha Christie. 

The syllabus is for second-year undergraduate students in the Popular Literature paper in the Generic Elective offered under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS). The paper is meant for non-English (Hons) students.

According to a post shared by a Delhi University student, his 2004 book "Five Point Someone" will be part of the 'Popular Fiction' section of the syllabus. Some other authors in the section are Louisa M Alcott, Agatha Christie and JK Rowling.

Bhagat also announced the news on Twitter. Bhagat said, "Am honoured DU added my books to their course. Literature is about being open minded, reading the classics as well as the contemporary."

This news, was however not well received by Twitterati who dissed the author. Chetan Bhagat, then took to Twitter with a barrage of tweets to slam to what he called 'elitist club' and 'fake people'.

The Twitter rant raged on for two days but it was senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai that made Bhagat angry again.

Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted, "The story that caught my eye: Amitav Ghosh and Tagore replaced by Chetan Bhagat and JK Rowling!"

Not to be undone, Bhagat came out with tweets saying asking for 'senior media' to be 'responsible'. He said, "Rajdeep high regard for you but your tweet misleading.Have not replaced anyone, that's not what article says.Senior Media shd b responsible."

Five Point Someone is a story about three friends in IIT who are unable to cope. The book starts with a disclaimer, "This is not a book to teach you how to get into IIT or even how to live in college. In fact, it describes how screwed up things can get if you don’t think straight."

