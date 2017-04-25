Chetan Bhagat rants against Rajdeep Sardesai, asks him 'to be responsible'

Chetan Bhagat.

Novelist Chetan Bhagat will soon be making his debut in the new syllabus of Delhi University wherein he joins the league of J K Rowling, Louisa May Alcott and Agatha Christie.

The syllabus is for second-year undergraduate students in the Popular Literature paper in the Generic Elective offered under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS). The paper is meant for non-English (Hons) students.

According to a post shared by a Delhi University student, his 2004 book "Five Point Someone" will be part of the 'Popular Fiction' section of the syllabus. Some other authors in the section are Louisa M Alcott, Agatha Christie and JK Rowling.

Bhagat also announced the news on Twitter. Bhagat said, "Am honoured DU added my books to their course. Literature is about being open minded, reading the classics as well as the contemporary."

Am honoured DU added my books to their course. Literature is about being open minded, reading the classics as well as the contemporary. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 23, 2017

This news, was however not well received by Twitterati who dissed the author. Chetan Bhagat, then took to Twitter with a barrage of tweets to slam to what he called 'elitist club' and 'fake people'.

Elitistaan theories trying to diss me and literary value of my books have failed miserably with DU adding my books to their course. Sorry. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 23, 2017

To me good literature is writing that actually touches people, whether in the past or now. It isn't something an elitist club decides. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 23, 2017

If you have a set of friends where u have to diss the popular to look cool,feel sorry for you.Stayed away from such fake people all my life — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 23, 2017

The Twitter rant raged on for two days but it was senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai that made Bhagat angry again.

Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted, "The story that caught my eye: Amitav Ghosh and Tagore replaced by Chetan Bhagat and JK Rowling!"

The story that caught my eye: Amitav Ghosh and Tagore replaced by @chetan_bhagat and JK Rowling! https://t.co/Cf3JkqxauL — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 25, 2017

Not to be undone, Bhagat came out with tweets saying asking for 'senior media' to be 'responsible'. He said, "Rajdeep high regard for you but your tweet misleading.Have not replaced anyone, that's not what article says.Senior Media shd b responsible."

Rajdeep JKR and my books are part of a popular fiction course. The authors u mention were in a classics course and as such not "replaced". https://t.co/jhZBGiidYP — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 25, 2017

Rajdeep high regard for you but your tweet misleading.Have not replaced anyone, that's not what article says.Senior Media shd b responsible. https://t.co/jhZBGiidYP — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 25, 2017

Can understand elitists, fakes, wannabe white, you-bloody-Indian types are upset DU has added my books in their course. My sympathies. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 25, 2017

Five Point Someone is a story about three friends in IIT who are unable to cope. The book starts with a disclaimer, "This is not a book to teach you how to get into IIT or even how to live in college. In fact, it describes how screwed up things can get if you don’t think straight."