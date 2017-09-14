Chhagan Bhujbal's 2 cases transferred to PMLA court



Chhagan Bhujbal

A special Anti-Corruption Bureau court yesterday allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea and transferred two cases against former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

"The ACB court allowed the transfer plea moved by the ED. Now these cases will be tried by the same judge," said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat.

The ED had moved the plea in October last year. In 2015, the ED registered two 'Enforcement Case Information Reports' under the PMLA against the NCP leader, suspecting illegal transactions.