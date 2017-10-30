Chhattisgarh government recommends CBI probe into 'sex CD' row

The Chhattisgarh government has recommended a CBI probe into the "sex CD" row allegedly involving a state minister. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Saturday chaired by Chief Minister Raman Singh at the Secretariat, state Revenue Minister Prem Prakash Pandey told reporters.



Senior journalist Vinod Verma

He said the Cabinet held a discussion on the purported video and decided to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the issue. Accusing the Congress of hatching a conspiracy, the minister said his party has already stated that the CD was fake and even a local TV channel in its report mentioned that it has been tampered with.

Asked if PWD Minister Rajesh Munot, allegedly involved in the row, will step down from his post till the investigation gets completed, he said, "How can a state minister influence a CBI probe?" The alleged sex video sparked a political row with the Congress and the BJP trading charges over the issue.