Chhattisgarh sex CD scandal: CBI registers cases

The CBI has registered two cases relating to possession and circulation of "fake sex CD" allegedly involving Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat, who has filed a complaint against senior journalist Vinod Verma for alleged blackmail, an official said on Wednesday. The case came to light after journalist Vinod Verma was arrested from his house in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for alleged blackmailing over the issue.



Former BBC journalist Vinod Verma at CJM Court in Ghaziabad after being arrested by Chhattisgarh Police. Pic/PTI

Verma claimed that Chhattisgarh's Bharatiya Janata Party government was framing him as he possessed the 'sex CD'. In October, Munat had claimed that the video was fake and urged Chief Minister Raman Singh for a high-level inquiry. The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation of the case, which was earlier registered by Chhattisgarh Police, on the request of the state government and after being notified by the Centre in November.

Munat has called the CD "fake" and an attempt at character assassination.