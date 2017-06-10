Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee terms GJM bandh in Darjeeling illegal

CRPF troops patrol the streets in Darjeeling yesterday. Pic/PTI

The Army staged flag marches in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong as the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) observed a 12-hour bandh yesterday, which was described by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as "illegal".

"The situation is under control and government offices recorded 98 to 100 per cent attendance in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik," the chief minister told reporters here. She said some shops were closed as their owners were wary of GJM vandalism.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung has challenged Banerjee to stop the agitation in the hills, asserting that "his writ runs in the hill". He also projected himself as the "chief minister of the hills".

Six columns of Army carried out flag marches in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, a defence spokesperson said, adding the situation was under control.