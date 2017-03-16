Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wins trust vote in Goa 22-16

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar



Panaji: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday won the trust vote in the Goa assembly, with 22 MLAs supporting his government. The Congress got the support of 16 legislators.

Parrikar, whose BJP heads a coalition government with a slim majority, was sworn in as Chief Minister of the coastal state for the fourth time on Tuesday.

Thursday's trust vote was ordered by the Supreme Court following a petition by the Congress which alleged that Goa Governor Mridula Sinha had played a partisan role in inviting the BJP to form a government although the Congress was the single largest party with 17 MLAs in the 40-member assembly.