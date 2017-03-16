Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wins trust vote in Goa 22-16

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar
Panaji: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday won the trust vote in the Goa assembly, with 22 MLAs supporting his government. The Congress got the support of 16 legislators.
Parrikar, whose BJP heads a coalition government with a slim majority, was sworn in as Chief Minister of the coastal state for the fourth time on Tuesday.
Thursday's trust vote was ordered by the Supreme Court following a petition by the Congress which alleged that Goa Governor Mridula Sinha had played a partisan role in inviting the BJP to form a government although the Congress was the single largest party with 17 MLAs in the 40-member assembly.
Photos: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati at 'Baahubali 2' trailer launch
Photos: Pregnant Lisa Haydon with hubby at the Mumbai airport
Red Hot! Sonakshi Sinha goes glam for 'Nach Baliye 8' photo shoot
Man shot dead by brother over loan in Mumbai: 6 chilling details
Photos: Shweta Basu Prasad and Sai Tamhankar at 'Trapped' screening
0 Comments