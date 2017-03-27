Child born with deformed features hailed as 'Lord Hanuman' by Bihar villagers

The deformed baby. Pic/YouTube

In a rare medical case from Bihar’s Katihar, a child was born with thick skin and deformed features which the media branded the child as 'alien looking'.

The medical condition is called Harlequin Ichthyosis which gives sufferers a thick skin and deformed features.

The child was born to 35-year-old Khalida Begum who was shocked to see the small head and bulging eyes.

Pic/YouTube

The child also has symptoms of Anencephaly, where the child is born without a head. The shocked mother initially refused to even nurse the child, but started nursing it after a while. According to a report in Daily Mail, the mother told local reporters, "Several body parts of the baby is not completely developed. When I saw the baby after delivery for the first time, I was completely shocked to see the alien-looking boy. I couldn't believe that I had a delivered an alien-like boy. I was so shocked and saddened by this that I asked the midwife to take the baby out of my sight."

However, not withstanding the looks, villagers are flocking to the Begum's house to see the child who everyone believes to incarnation of Lord Hanuman.