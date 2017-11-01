Mumbai Crime: Child traffickers say they were returning children to their parents in USA, Mexico

Recently there was a report of minors being trafficked to countries like USA and Mexico from Mumbai. The two accused were nabbed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after they were caught traveling on forged Indian passports, which had been reused several times as per a report by Hindustand Times.



Representational Image

The accused came under the scanner after immigration officials found that four different women had travelled on the same passport four times to go abroad. The accused also used the same passport to travel abroad.

Apart from the two accused who were caught, the Sahara police also arrested one more accused and five others who have been booked for the case.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Child-trafficking racket busted at International airport

Each of the 17 minors who were trafficked traveled on Indian passports. The police say that any one of the seven accused would travel back to India and bring the passport back with them, where it would be forged by travel agents for re-use. Unfortunately, the police have not been able to recover any of the passports.

On further investigation, the accused would not take the children directly to USA or Mexico. Instead, they would take them from Mumbai to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Switzerland and then take them to either USA or Mexico. The police have also found that the main accused was the carrier and was paid Rs 3 lakh for every child she trafficked.

The police also are probing the possibility that the minors who were trafficked were being sent to their parents living in USA or Mexico where they might have settled legally or illegally and found it difficult to bring their children with them across the border through legal channels.