China against unilateral North Korea sanctions

Beijing: China is willing to work with the international community to fully implement UN resolutions on North Korea, but opposes any unilateral sanctions outside that framework, a senior Chinese diplomat told Japan yesterday.

Japan and South Korea said this month they would impose new unilateral sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, following a new UN Security Council resolution imposed on the reclusive country.

North Korea has rejected the UN resolution, aimed at cutting its annual export revenue by a quarter after its fifth and largest nuclear test in September. It says the resolution is a conspiracy by the US to deny its sovereignty. Both South Korea and Japan already have comprehensive unilateral sanctions in place against North Korea.

Director-general of Asian and Oceanian affairs bureau at Japan’s foreign ministry, China’s special envoy for the Korean peninsula Wu Dawei said China had always pushed for denuclearisation via talks.

“China is willing, along with the international community, to fully enforce Security Council resolutions, and opposes unilateral sanctions imposed outside the framework of Security Council resolutions,” China’s Foreign Ministry cited Wu as saying.