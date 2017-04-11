E-paper

China agrees to step in to discipline N Korea

Posted 2 hours

S Korea’s foreign minister Yun Byung-Se walks with Wu Dawei (L), China’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, and South Korea’s Kim Hong-Kyun (C), on Monday. Pic/AFPS Korea's foreign minister Yun Byung-Se walks with Wu Dawei (L), China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, and South Korea's Kim Hong-Kyun (C), on Monday. Pic/AFP

Seoul: China has agreed to "strong" new measures to punish North Korea if it carries out a nuclear test, Seoul said yesterday after the US signalled it might act to shut down Pyongyang's weapons programme. After a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, South Korea's top nuclear envoy Kim Hong-Kyun said, "We agreed that there should be strong additional measures based on UN Security Council resolutions if the North pushes ahead with a nuclear test despite warnings."

End support for 'toxic' Assad:Ã¢ÂÂUKÃ¢ÂÂ

Russia should end its support for "toxic" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, British foreign secretary Boris Johnson said yesterday ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy. "It's time for Vladimir Putin to face the truth about the tyrant he is propping up," Johnson said.

