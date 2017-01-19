China claims that it will take only 48 hours to reach New Delhi in case of war

Representational picture

The cold 'tension' between India and China is not hidden and it came as a no surprise when the China run channel came out with a tweet suggesting possibility of a 'war'.

The China TV, which is one of the state-run channels earlier claimed that it would take them only 48 hours to reach New Delhi in the case a war broke out.

This is what they tweeted.

CHINA: State TV says it would take country's motorised troops 48 hours and its paratroops 10 hours to reach India's capital if war broke out — The Int'l Spectator (@spectatorindex) January 14, 2017

The tweet caught Indians who laughed at China's 'claims'. Here are some hilarious responses.

Rao Tula Ram Flyover dekha hai? Aur Outer Ring Road? Hahaha. 48 hours, in your dreams. https://t.co/AZVqA5AXEK — Raheel Khursheed (@Raheelk) January 15, 2017

Dear China, Delhi is well protected by Somnath Bharti's dogs, Kejriwal's tweets and Ashutosh's English. Think twice before taking any step. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) January 15, 2017

That's what happens when an army full of hermaphrodite wet dreams @spectatorindex https://t.co/5JkWR6VOSo — Vikrant (@vikrantkumar) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex Imagination running wild! — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) January 15, 2017

Crucially, depends on fog situation in Delhi https://t.co/XB0Ds3WzFT — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex Hope China has not used "Made In China" parts to motorise their troops because it wil surely fail them in Himalayas. ðÂÂÂ — Kiran Patil (@kiranppat) January 15, 2017

Chinese are so inefficient? Indian troops can reach Beijing in under 6 hrs. Problem in both cases is what happens to them once they reach https://t.co/PxkrUnZCsa — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) January 15, 2017

Talking about the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through Pakistan occupied-Kashmir, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, addressing the Raisina Dialogue, envisioned as the country’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, said China should respect India's territorial sovereignty.

In the midst of growing unease in their ties, India on Wednesday asked China to respect its territorial sovereignty and said its ascent should not be seen as a threat to China's rise.