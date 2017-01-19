E-paper

China claims that it will take only 48 hours to reach New Delhi in case of war

The cold 'tension' between India and China is not hidden and it came as a no surprise when the China run channel came out with a tweet suggesting possibility of a 'war'.

The China TV, which is one of the state-run channels earlier claimed that it would take them only 48 hours to reach New Delhi in the case a war broke out.

A tweet by the International Spectator (@spectatorindex), a state run Chinese TV channel, claimed that China could send its motorised troops to India's capital New Delhi in 48 hours and its paratroopers in 10 hours if war were to break out.

This is what they tweeted.

The tweet caught Indians who laughed at China's 'claims'. Here are some hilarious responses.

Talking about the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through Pakistan occupied-Kashmir, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, addressing the Raisina Dialogue, envisioned as the country’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, said China should respect India's territorial sovereignty.

In the midst of growing unease in their ties, India on Wednesday asked China to respect its territorial sovereignty and said its ascent should not be seen as a threat to China's rise.

