China concerned over 'killing' of kidnapped nationals in Pakistan

China on Friday expressed grave concern over the reported killing of two Chinese nationals kidnapped in Pakistan late last month.

"We have taken note of relevant reports and we express our grave concern. We have been trying to rescue the two kidnapped hostages over the past days," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in response to the reports, Xinhua reported.

"The Chinese side is working to learn about and verify relevant information through various channels, including working with Pakistani authorities," she said.

"The Chinese side is firmly opposed to the acts of kidnapping civilians in any form, as well as terrorism and extreme violence in any form," she said.