China confirms 3rd human bird flu infection, stirs fears of spread

Beijing: China has found two more cases of human bird flu infection, bringing this week's total to three and stoking fears the deadly virus could spread at a time when other Asian nations are battling to control outbreaks of the disease.

Health officials in South Korea and Japan have been scrambling to contain outbreaks of different strains of bird flu.

A man diagnosed with the H7N9 strain of bird flu is being treated in Shanghai, after travelling from the neighbouring province of Jiangsu, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning said on its website on Wednesday.

11bn

Number of birds China slaughters every year for consumption

110k

Birds killed in the past two months following bird flu outbreaks