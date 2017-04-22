China digs in heels, claims 'lawful right'



The hostility between India and China peaked after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month. Pic/AFP



Beijing: China yesterday asserted that it was its "lawful right" to standardise official names for six places in Arunachal, while its state-run media warned that India will pay "dearly" if it continues to play the Dalai Lama card.

"China's position on the eastern section of the India-China boundary is clear and consistent," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a media briefing here while reacting to India's assertion that Arunachal Pradesh is its integral part.

"Relevant names have been used by ethnic Momba and Tibetan Chinese who have lived here for generations. So, it is a fact that cannot be changed. To standardise these names and publicise them is a legitimate measure based on our lawful right," he said.

Earlier, the Global Times, in an op-ed article, said India will pay "dearly" if it continues the "petty game" of playing the Dalai Lama card and dismissed as "absurd" Delhi's reaction to the renaming.

"It is time for India to do some serious thinking over why China announced the standardised names in South Tibet at this time," said the article, 'India playing Dalai card worsens territorial spats with China'. The daily said "playing the Dalai Lama card" was never a wise choice for Delhi.

"If India wants to continue this petty game, it will only end up in playing dearly for it," the daily warned.