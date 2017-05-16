China dismisses India's concerns on OBOR

China yesterday dismissed India's concerns over the Belt and Road initiative, saying the mega venture has broad international support, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which is a part of it will not affect Beijing's stand on Kashmir



Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum. Pic/AFP

China yesterday dismissed India's concerns over the Belt and Road initiative, saying the mega venture has broad international support, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which is a part of it will not affect Beijing's stand on Kashmir.

Reacting to India's reservations over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China's prestigious One Belt and Road (OBOR), the Chinese Foreign Ministry said over 100 countries and organisations were already involved in the venture.

"The Belt and Road Initiative was proposed in 2013, and four years on, over 100 countries around the world and international organisations have supported and got involved in this initiative," the Foreign Ministry said in a written response.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's response came over the remarks of External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay, who had asserted two days ago that India cannot accept a project that violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India skipped the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) due to its sovereignty concerns over the $50 billion CPEC, which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Chinese foreign ministry, however, was silent on India's boycott of the Belt and Road Forum that ended yesterday.