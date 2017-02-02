E-paper

China homes collapse, many buried

Beijing: An unknown number of people were buried in the debris after three residential buildings collapsed in Zhejiang district on Thursday morning, a media report said.

The five-storey buildings in industrial city of Wenzhou had people living in them when the accident took place at around 8 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

