China: Lessons should be learnt from Doka La standoff

Ahead of Friday's India-China border talks, China yesterday said that the Doka la standoff posed a "major test" for bilateral ties and lessons should be learnt from it to avoid a similar "conflict" in the future

Ahead of Friday's India-China border talks, China yesterday said that the Doka la standoff posed a "major test" for bilateral ties and lessons should be learnt from it to avoid a similar "conflict" in the future. The 20th round of border talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi will be held in New Delhi on December 22, officials said. It will be the first since the 73-day Doka La standoff in the Sikkim section which ended on August 28. "This Special Representative meeting is not only a high-level channel for the border issue discussion but also the platform for strategic communication," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media yesterday. This also allows the two sides to exchange views on the international and regional issues of major concern, she said.



Indian and Chinese troops were in a face-off for 73 days at Doka La. Representation pic

"In 2017, China-India relations have maintained a good momentum generally but the Doka La incident posed a major test for the two countries. We should learn lessons from this incident to avoid any further conflict of this kind in the future,""Hua said. "We should follow our historical conventions on the border to uphold the tranquillity and peace in the border region as well as safeguard the larger picture of India-China relations," she said, adding that is in the best interest of both the countries.

