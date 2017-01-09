China's naval beef with Japan gets testier in disputed islands

Beijing: China has stepped up patrols in the waters of the disputed islands under the control of Japan in the East China Sea, a move that could anger Tokyo.

Reports in recent weeks highlighted continued patrols by Chinese Coast Guard vessels, which often jostle with their Japanese counterparts as the two countries doggedly try to enforce the claims of their countries over the islands that are under administrative control of Tokyo.

Xinhua reported yesterday that three Chinese ships patrolled the “territorial waters”. China conducts such patrols on a regular basis, it said. In recent months, the two countries accused each other of their surveillance aircraft coming close sparking fears of an accident.