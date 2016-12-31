China's oldest mum gives birth at 64



Beijing: A 64-year-old woman in China is believed to have become the oldest mother in the country to give birth to a baby. The mother, who has not been identified, delivered a boy weighing 3.7 kg through cesarean section at a hospital in Jilin province, official media here reported.

She conceived the baby after receiving in vitro fertilisation abroad. The woman and her husband decided to have the baby after losing their first child. Teng Hong, a doctor who helped with the delivery, said the mother went through menopause about a decade ago. Due to her age, she faced a lot of health risks during pregnancy, including gestational diabetes and internal bleeding.