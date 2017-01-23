China's submersible to reach all seabeds

Beijing: China is developing a manned submersible capable of taking a crew to all of earth’s sea floors, the country’s Shipbuilding Industry Corporation said.

The project is led by the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Research Institute that developed Jiaolong, China’s first manned deep-sea submersible which had set a Chinese record in June 2012 by reaching 7,062 m deep in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, allowing the vessel to conduct research and exploration on 99.8% of the world’s seafloors. The CSIC has also been developing a manned submersible that can reach a depth of 4,500 m.

Beijing inducts stealth warship

China has commissioned its 31st stealth warship as it got the battle group under its first aircraft carrier ready amidst its claim over the disputed South China Sea.