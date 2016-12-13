China says no change in stand on NSG, Masood Azhar



Masood Azhar

Beijing: India's diplomatic efforts to get China's backing for NSG membership bid and getting JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as terrorist by the UN seems to be making no headway with Beijing yesterday saying its stand on the two key issues "remains unchanged."

"As for India's application for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and listing issue pursuant to resolution of 1267 (to list Masood as terrorist), China's position remains unchanged," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing.

His assertion that China's stand remains unchanged on both NSG and Azhar issues was made while answering a question on Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's remarks at an India-China think tank forum in New Delhi last week when he said China should not give a political colour to New Delhi's efforts to access civilian nuclear technology.

Jaishankar had also expressed dismay over the two countries not being able to come together on the issue of "fundamentalist terrorism" at critical international forums, a reference to China blocking India's bid to get Azhar banned by the UN.