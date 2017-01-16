China snaps at Donald Trump over non-negotiable policy

Xi Jinping

Beijing: China yesterday made it clear that the ‘One China’ policy is “non-negotiable” and “no one can change it”, in a strong rebuttal to President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to use American policy on Taiwan as a bargaining chip.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the policy is the political foundation of bilateral ties and “is non-negotiable”, following Trump’s statement that the policy on Taiwan is up for negotiation and that he is not fully committed to it.

“Everything is under negotiation, including One China,” Trump said on Friday, questioning the decades-old-policy followed by Washington in its relations with Beijing.

It must be pointed out that there is but ‘One China’ in the world, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Lu said in a statement. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing China, “which is an internationally recognised fact and no one can change it,” Lu said, adding, “We urge the relevant party in the United States to realise the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue and abide by commitments made by previous US governments.”