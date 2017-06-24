China still says no to India's NSG membership

China reaffirmed yesterday that there is no change in its stance on the admission of non-NPT states into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, marring India's chances of entering the elite club during its crucial meeting in Bern.

"As for non-NPT counties being admitted to the group, I can tell you there is no change to China’s position," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing.

He was replying to a question whether there is any change in China's stand at the plenary meeting currently taking place in the Swiss capital, Bern.

"I want to point out that the NSG has clear rules on admission of new members and the Seoul plenary made clear mandates on how to deal with this issue. With these rules and mandates, we need to act as they dictate," he said.

"As for the criteria regarding admitting new members, as far as I know this plenary meeting in Switzerland will follow mandate of the Seoul plenary and uphold principle of decision upon consensus and continue to discuss various dimensions like technology, law, legal and political aspects of non-NPT countries admission in the group," he said.

China’s repeated stonewalling of India's membership bid in the NSG has become a major stumbling block in bilateral relations.