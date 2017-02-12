China takes steps to alleviate poverty



Beijing: China plans to relocate 3.4 million people from poverty-stricken communities to more developed areas this year as part of its poverty reduction drive.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said 2.49 million people living in poverty had been relocated in 2016, meeting the target for that year.

By the end of 2016, there were relocation projects in 22 provinces, which include housing, infrastructure and public services, Yang Qian, an official with the NDRC, said.

China has vowed to lift all of its poor out of poverty by 2020. Alleviating poverty through relocation is one aspect of the strategy.

