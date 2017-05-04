China to all sides: 'Stop irritating' one another



A streak of light trailing off into the night sky as the US military test fires an ICBM. Pic/AFP

China on Wednesday called on all parties in the Korean standoff to stay calm and "stop irritating each other", a day after North Korea said the US was pushing the region to the brink of nuclear war.



The US has urged China to do more to rein in its neighbour's nuclear and missile programmes.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang stressed, "The urgent task is to lower temperatures and resume talks. We again urge all parties to exercise restraint, stop irritating each other, and create an atmosphere for dialogue".