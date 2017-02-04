China to sell new short-range missile to foreign countries

Beijing: China plans to sell to foreign countries its new short-range air-to-surface missile, which can be mounted on drones and is designed for anti-terrorism operations.

The China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, the country's largest military drone exporter by number of products sold overseas, said it recently conducted live-fire tests on the AR-2 short-range air-to-surface missile in northwestern China.

The AR-2 is seen as tough competition for US, French and Israeli missiles. It is effective against personnel, armoured cars, houses or bunkers.