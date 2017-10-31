China won't stop blocking efforts to list Masood Azhar as terrorist

China yesterday hinted at no change in its policy of blocking efforts to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist during the second tenure of President Xi Jinping, as Beijing continued to harp on its familiar stand that there was no consensus among UN Security Council members.



China has repeatedly blocked India's move

A veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, China has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council. JeM has already been in its banned list.

China had in August extended by three months its technical hold on the US, France and UK-backed proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN after having blocked the move in February this year at the United Nations.

Replying to questions whether China will block the ban on Azhar again when the 1267 Committee of the UNSC takes up the issue on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said "as for listing application by the relevant country, there are disagreements". China's latest hold is due to lapse on Thursday.

Sole opposing member

Last year in March, China was the sole member in the 15-nation UN organ to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.