Chinese diamond thief dies of heart attack at Thane prison



Representational Pic

A 48-year-old Chinese man, who was lodged at the Thane Central jail, after being arrested for stealing diamonds worth lakhs of rupees, died of a heart attack on Monday. After his family arrived in the city yesterday, his body was handed over to them following a post-mortem.

Diamond 'chors'

The city police had caught deceased Jaing Changqing along with another Chinese national, Deng Xiaobo, last month. They were sent to Thane Central jail on August 2.

Speaking to mid-day, NB Vayachal, superintendent of police, Thane Central jail, said, "On August 29, Jaing suffered a heart attack and he was immediately shifted to the prison hospital. Later, he was admitted to the Thane Civil hospital, where he was declared dead."

A senior official from the jail said, "He was standing in a queue for his dinner when he suffered the attack and collapsed. The Thane Nagar police station was immediately informed about it. They conducted a panchnama. Later, an accidental death report was registered in the matter."

Family arrives

When contacted, M V Dharmadhikari, senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station, said, "When we informed the Chinese embassy about Jaing's death, they asked us to conduct the post-mortem later, as his family was coming to India to claim his body."

A police officer said, "The deceased's wife, Hung Zinsha, 35, was not aware of the theft until the embassy informed her."