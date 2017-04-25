Chinese President Xi Jinping wants all sides to show 'restraint'



Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Pic/AFP

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping urged "restraint" over North Korea in a phone call with Donald Trump yesterday, even as Trump criticised Korea's "continued belligerence". Meanwhile, Japan joined exercises with an American supercarrier currently heading to the Korean peninsula.

"(China) hopes that the relevant parties can maintain restraint and avoid actions that would increase tensions," Xi said.

The conversation — the second since their summit this month - highlights rising concern in Beijing that tensions between Washington and Pyongyang could spiral into military conflict.