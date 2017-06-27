Chinese troops enter Sikkim sector, jostle with Indian forces

Indian troops form human wall along the Line of Actual Control to stop the PLA personnel
In another transgression, Chinese troops entered India in the Sikkim sector and jostled with Indian army personnel guarding the Sino-India frontier, besides destroying two bunker.
The face-off has been going on in Doka La general area in Sikkim for the past ten days and the Chinese troops have also stopped the batch of pilgrims that was proceeding for Kailash Mansovar yatra, official sources said yesterday.
The Indian troops had to struggle hard to stop the Chinese personnel from advancing further into Indian territory. They formed a human wall along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to stop the PLA personnel, some of whom also videographed and clicked pictures. The bunkers have been destroyed in Lalten, Doka La.
The Chinese forces had in November 2008 destroyed some makeshift Indian army bunkers at the same place.
In touch with India over Mansarovar: China
Beijing: China said yesterday that it was in touch with India over continuing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La pass in Sikkim, days after refusing entry to nearly 50 pilgrims citing damage to roads in Tibet due to landslides and rains.
10 No. of days the face-off has been on in Sikkim
