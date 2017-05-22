Chit fund accused Trinamool MP discharged from hospital, flown to Kolkata



Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Two days after getting conditional bail from the Orissa High Court in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and flown to Kolkata.

Soon after his arrival in the eastern metropolis, he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Bandyopadhyay was granted conditional bail on health grounds on May 19 after spending four-and-half months in jail for alleged involvement in the scam.

The High Court had asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 25 lakh and surrender his passport. During his treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on him during her visit to Odisha last month.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested the Trinamool lawmaker from Kolkata on January 3. Another Trinamool MP Tapas Pal was also arrested by the CBI in the scam. He is now admitted in a hospital in the Odisha capital. The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in a special court in Bhubaneswar against the two leaders.

In the charge sheet, the CBI indicted Bandyopadhyay, Pal and a Rose Valley subsidiary under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, Sections 4 and 6 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (abusing position as a public servant).

The agency has accused Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and others of defrauding investors from across the country of more than Rs 17,000 crore.