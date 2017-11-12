Chitrakoot bypoll: Congress thrashes BJP to lead by 17,355 votes after round 12

Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi established a comfortable lead of more than 17,000 votes over his nearest BJP rival Shankar Dayal Tripathi at the end of the 12th round of counting in Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

Representational Picture

The counting of votes polled in the November 9 by-election began at around 8 am amid tight security in Satna district, around 400km from here. Chaturvedi was leading by 17,355 ballots over Tripathi at the end of the 12th round of counting, an election official said.

Around 65 per cent voting was recorded in the bypoll necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Prem

Singh (65). Singh had won the assembly constituency, bordering Uttar Pradesh, in the 1998, 2003 and 2013 elections.

However, he had lost the seat to BJP's Surendra Singh Gaharwar in the 2008 polls. Though 12 candidates contested the by-election, the fight was on between Chaturvedi and Tripathi.