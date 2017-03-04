Chokeswagen: 1,200 may die of pollution from VW cars



2.6 million faulty Volkswagen cars were sold in Germany from 2008 to 2015. Pic/AFP

Boston: Pollution from 2.6 million Volkswagen cars sold in Germany between 2008 to 2015 – tampered to falsely comply with emission standards – will cause 1,200 premature deaths across Europe, with each person losing as much as a decade of their life, a new study said yesterday.

Researchers, including those from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, estimate that 1,200 people in Europe will die early, as a result of excess emissions generated by affected cars sold in Germany. Of these premature deaths, 500 will likely occur in Germany, meaning that more than 60 per cent of premature mortalities stemming from those cars will occur in neighbouring countries, like Poland, France and the Czech Republic.